Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lifted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,322 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,808 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Walmart were worth $83,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Walmart by 13.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Walmart by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.04. The stock had a trading volume of 276,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,107. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.98 and a 200 day moving average of $141.81. The company has a market cap of $399.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

