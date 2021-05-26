Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,613,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTII remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,415,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,560,461. Water Technologies International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Water Technologies International

Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.

