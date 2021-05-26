Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,613,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WTII remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,415,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,560,461. Water Technologies International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Water Technologies International
Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Water Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.