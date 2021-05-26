WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.030-4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $93.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.70.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

