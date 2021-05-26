Wedbush Comments on Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a report released on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.60. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $14,311,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $3,473,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $9,845,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $14,376,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

