Wedbush Comments on Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Petco Health and Wellness in a report released on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.60. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $14,311,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $3,473,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $9,845,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $14,376,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Earnings History and Estimates for Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit