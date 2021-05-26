Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: SIEGY):

5/14/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/11/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

5/10/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/10/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/10/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/10/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/7/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

4/21/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/13/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/12/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/9/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/30/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

3/29/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.40. The company had a trading volume of 51,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,087. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.56. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $88.17. The company has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.