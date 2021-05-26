Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Keyera (KEY)

Keyera (TSE: KEY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/20/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$30.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$29.00 to C$32.00.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$32.00.

5/12/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Keyera had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Keyera was given a new C$29.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$28.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KEY remained flat at $C$30.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,928. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.25. The company has a market cap of C$6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 106.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. Keyera Corp. has a 52 week low of C$18.04 and a 52 week high of C$30.93.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Keyera Corp. will post 1.8749802 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,465 shares in the company, valued at C$5,839,682.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

