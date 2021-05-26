WESPAC Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $21.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,384.58. The company had a trading volume of 33,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,578. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,291.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,993.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

