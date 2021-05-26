WESPAC Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,238,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after buying an additional 989,433 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.83. 66,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,452. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.55. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

