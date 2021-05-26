WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $3.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,287,000. S&T Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,168,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $220.34. 4,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,956. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $138.12 and a 12 month high of $227.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.