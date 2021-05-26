WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.00. The stock had a trading volume of 76,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,066. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average of $115.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.