WESPAC Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. 99,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,563,573. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.