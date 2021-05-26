WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after purchasing an additional 656,698 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,040,000 after purchasing an additional 401,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 219,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,620,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 3.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

