WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,814 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,456,682. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $80.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $657,372.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,647 shares of company stock worth $5,513,529 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

