WESPAC Advisors LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 138,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of HYLS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,674. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.