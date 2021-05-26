Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE: WPM):

5/20/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$72.50 to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$55.00 to C$60.00.

5/10/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$90.00 to C$85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$71.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$57.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$44.09 and a 1 year high of C$76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$373.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$394.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.6637505 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$200,164.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$289,809.18. Also, Director John Brough sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.80, for a total transaction of C$215,094.60. Insiders have sold a total of 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592 in the last three months.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

