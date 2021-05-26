Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE: WPM):
- 5/20/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$72.50 to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$55.00 to C$60.00.
- 5/10/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$90.00 to C$85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$71.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of WPM stock opened at C$57.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$44.09 and a 1 year high of C$76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$373.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$394.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.6637505 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$200,164.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$289,809.18. Also, Director John Brough sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.80, for a total transaction of C$215,094.60. Insiders have sold a total of 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592 in the last three months.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
