WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) vs. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Head-To-Head Review

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WhiteHorse Finance and The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 1 1 3 0 2.40 The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus price target of $13.80, indicating a potential downside of 8.91%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 121.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 93.36% 8.29% 3.97% The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $61.70 million 5.06 $31.68 million $1.17 12.95 The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. was formed on March 10, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

