Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,667 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.89% of Willdan Group worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $38,351.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,310 shares in the company, valued at $949,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $227,536.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,976 shares of company stock worth $2,334,414 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WLDN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

WLDN opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $449.74 million, a P/E ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.42. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

