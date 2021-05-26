William Lynch Sells 28,333 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $2,834,433.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61.

Shares of PTON opened at $99.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.89.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

