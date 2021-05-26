Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.190–0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $418 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.60 million.Workiva also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.020-0.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WK traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.10. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.88.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,534 shares of company stock worth $10,238,683 over the last ninety days. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

