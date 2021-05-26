WOWswap Market Cap Hits $2.36 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $9.10 or 0.00023440 BTC on major exchanges. WOWswap has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $88,388.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 40.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00058443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.20 or 0.00348069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00182868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.54 or 0.00812374 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00032053 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

