Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.79. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

