XP (NASDAQ:XP) Sees Large Volume Increase

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 194,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,313,624 shares.The stock last traded at $39.28 and had previously closed at $40.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. XP had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $443.99 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XP Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in XP by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,153,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,091 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in XP by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,298,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,201 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in XP by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,851,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,502 shares during the period. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in XP in the 4th quarter worth $67,732,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in XP by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 168,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,618 shares during the period. 29.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XP Inc provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients.

