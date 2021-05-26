xRhodium Market Capitalization Achieves $2.82 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00005831 BTC on major exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $598.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008301 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004619 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00037390 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000844 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051391 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

