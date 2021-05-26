YF Link Hits One Day Volume of $304,139.00 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for approximately $139.21 or 0.00366430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $304,139.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00083193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00018965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.13 or 0.01016351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.09 or 0.09744451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00092200 BTC.

About YF Link

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

