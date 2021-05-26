YOUengine (YOUC) Market Cap Hits $6.85 Million

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. One YOUengine coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YOUengine alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00082269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00018567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00992073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,656.70 or 0.09743293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00091842 BTC.

YOUengine Coin Profile

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOUengine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOUengine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.