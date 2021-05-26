Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will announce $55.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.69 million and the highest is $57.90 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $58.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year sales of $219.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.67 million to $227.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $207.89 million, with estimates ranging from $204.87 million to $210.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Alerus Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.99. 35,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $567.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

