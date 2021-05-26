Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.72. Aspen Technology posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN traded down $4.09 on Friday, hitting $139.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.35. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $93.55 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

