Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Home Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 317.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBCP shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Home Bancorp by 99.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $39.58. 401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,952. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

