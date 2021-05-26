Zacks: Analysts Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $919.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

NYSE:MDC opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $63.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $623,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,654 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. CVentures Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $390,649,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $30,642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 540,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth $30,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

