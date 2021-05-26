Zacks: Analysts Expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. ACM Research posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACMR shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $936,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,862.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $881,360.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,360.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,561. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.38. 7,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,462. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.41. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

