Zacks: Analysts Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to announce sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year sales of $8.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,130. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average of $91.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.