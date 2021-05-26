Zacks: Analysts Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.06 Million

Equities analysts expect that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report $130.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.94 million. Landec posted sales of $156.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $528.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $529.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $555.98 million, with estimates ranging from $530.91 million to $568.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of Landec stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 94,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other Landec news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 72,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $726,600.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 112,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Landec by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Landec by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Landec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Landec by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Landec by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

