Zacks: Analysts Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. TFI International reported sales of $803.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in TFI International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. 43.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFII traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.55. 10,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.03. TFI International has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $94.03. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

