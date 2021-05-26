Zacks: Analysts Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Analysts predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. TFI International reported sales of $803.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in TFI International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. 43.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFII traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.55. 10,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.03. TFI International has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $94.03. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More: What is a conference call?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit