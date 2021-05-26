Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Boston Private Financial posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $337,953.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $46,038.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,686 shares of company stock valued at $387,759. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 1,473.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPFH stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. 411,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,702. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Private Financial (BPFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.