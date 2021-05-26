Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to report $18.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.10 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $9.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $84.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $96.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $157.41 million, with estimates ranging from $119.87 million to $215.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

CRON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other Cronos Group news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386 in the last 90 days. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.77. 1,606,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,081. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.80. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

