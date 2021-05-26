Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.58 Million

Brokerages forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce sales of $266.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.26 million and the lowest is $263.90 million. Extreme Networks posted sales of $215.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year sales of $997.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $995.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.23. 4,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,037. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34.

In related news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,193.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,317 shares of company stock worth $2,643,376. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,686,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,759,000 after acquiring an additional 74,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,733,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,415,000 after acquiring an additional 231,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 638,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,458,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,508,000 after acquiring an additional 365,902 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

