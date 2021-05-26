Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. First Financial posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.12%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,520,000 after acquiring an additional 119,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth $4,658,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,287,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,787,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of THFF traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.57. 42,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,052. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $603.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $47.00.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
