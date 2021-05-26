Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. First Financial posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,520,000 after acquiring an additional 119,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth $4,658,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,287,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,787,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THFF traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.57. 42,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,052. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $603.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

