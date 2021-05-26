Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Medallion Financial posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 281.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.51 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,651. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $227.06 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 3.01. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

