Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on LASR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of nLIGHT stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 134,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,922. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,848 shares of company stock worth $590,646. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

