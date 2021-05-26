Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will announce sales of $17.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.42 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $9.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $842.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.49 million to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $276.91 million to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,646,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 780.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 293,749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,412.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 373,960 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 76.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 110,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 47,944 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRNE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.24. 33,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,126,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.36. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

