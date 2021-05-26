Zacks Investment Research Comments on Presidio Property Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Presidio Property Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.58).

SQFT stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

