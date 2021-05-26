Zacks Investment Research Comments on Presidio Property Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Presidio Property Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.58).

SQFT stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit