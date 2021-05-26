Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) to Hold

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

CLBK stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. 119,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,355. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,952,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 306,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after acquiring an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 90,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth $6,991,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

