Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Sells $1,594,000.00 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.40, for a total transaction of $1,594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,589,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tao Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $1,629,100.00.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded up $7.35 on Wednesday, reaching $164.59. The stock had a trading volume of 291,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,688. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.94. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZLAB. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $30,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

