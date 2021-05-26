Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Purchased by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab comprises approximately 1.7% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Zai Lab worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded up $7.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,540. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 1.15. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $64.39 and a 52-week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). On average, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

In other Zai Lab news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,074.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $24,294,392 in the last quarter.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

