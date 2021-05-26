Zap (ZAP) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Zap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0957 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zap has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $22.59 million and $317,881.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00083960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00018645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00983700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.13 or 0.09655945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00092213 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

