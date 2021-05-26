Zeal Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Zeal Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328,210 shares during the quarter. KE accounts for 3.4% of Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at $74,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in KE by 9.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

KE stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.25. 201,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,869,646. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.65. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 341.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

