Zeepin (ZPT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $158,354.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $840,997.79 and $158,354.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 33.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00059410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00352062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00183991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.05 or 0.00855740 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00033910 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.