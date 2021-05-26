Zeepin (ZPT) Trading 49.1% Higher This Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $740,732.16 and approximately $145,860.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeepin has traded up 49.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00059364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.44 or 0.00351331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00186374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004140 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00032338 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

