Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $21.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.38. 430,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,834. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.36 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $748,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,683,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Insiders have sold 79,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,243 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

