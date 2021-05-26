Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $21.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.38. 430,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,834. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.36 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $748,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,683,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Insiders have sold 79,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,243 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Earnings History for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit