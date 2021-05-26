Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,546,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,698,000 after buying an additional 471,100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,510,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after buying an additional 360,721 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $240,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,824.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $597,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,018,250 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

